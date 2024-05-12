West Brom display will have left Southampton content - but also wary ahead of second leg

Out of the blocks!

It was a game that for long periods ebbed and flowed, with Southampton having a spell and then West Brom.

From the off it was always going to be interesting to see which way Albion were going to go - whether they were going to sit off and let Southampton dictate.

However, from the first few seconds of the game we could see that was not going to be the case.

Albion fired out of the traps, almost stunning Southampton with how rapid they were going forward and that was the best thing Carlos Corberan's side could have done.

Rather than sit off, invite pressure and let the Saints dictate, Albion stood up to them.

That set the tone for Albion when they did attack and press, and it almost paid off.

Press for success