West Brom 0 Southampton 0 - Lewis Cox & Jonny Drury analysis
Jonny Drury and Lewis Cox analyse Albion's draw with Southampton.
By Jonny Drury
Albion took the game to the Saints and were denied a first half opener through Grady Diangana.
Both Diangana and Furlong went close in the second half as Albion pushed for a winner but it never came.
The sides will now do it all against at St Mary's on Friday evening.