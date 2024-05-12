<Headline>
Albion correspondent Lewis Cox dishes out his player ratings as the Baggies and Southampton draw in a stalemate at The Hawthorns in the first leg of the Championship play-off semi-final.
Alex Palmer
Made two good saves to keep his side level in the tie to deny Downes and Armstrong, the second outstanding. A real solid presence. 8
Darnell Furlong
Continued his excellent run of form here. Prodded just wide with awkward chance but defensively he kept Manning et al at bay. 8
Kyle Bartley
Another standout performer for the Baggies. Bartley has grown in stature as season has gone on. Again had the armband and repelled everything. 8
Cedric Kipre
Gave a strong display. Few frills but solid defending. Was very good with the ball as Albion played out too. 7
Conor Townsend