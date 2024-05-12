<Headline>

Alex Palmer

Made two good saves to keep his side level in the tie to deny Downes and Armstrong, the second outstanding. A real solid presence. 8

Darnell Furlong

Continued his excellent run of form here. Prodded just wide with awkward chance but defensively he kept Manning et al at bay. 8

Kyle Bartley

Another standout performer for the Baggies. Bartley has grown in stature as season has gone on. Again had the armband and repelled everything. 8

Cedric Kipre

Gave a strong display. Few frills but solid defending. Was very good with the ball as Albion played out too. 7

Conor Townsend