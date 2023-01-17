FA Cup: West Brom 4-0 Chesterfield - Report

Jovan Malcolm of West Bromwich Albion celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 4-0 during the Emirates FA Cup Third Round Replay between West Bromwich Albion and Chesterfield at The Hawthorns on January 17, 2023 in West Bromwich, United Kingdom. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

The excellent John Swift got the ball rolling for Carlos Corberan's side before Tom Rogic and Jake Livermore goals quickly after the restart made qualification safe.

Academy striker Jovan Malcolm, 20, marked his senior debut from the bench with a memorable fourth in stoppage time as a changed Albion side showed what they were made of following the unconvincing first tie in Chesterfield.

The Baggies head into round four - with an away tie to come at the end of the month - having preserved their Championship form and momentum in the knockout competition.

A blot on the copybook was Matty Phillips limping off late on, but otherwise Corberan will be satisfied with the work.

Corberan had promised the involvement of a couple of Albion's youth products and in for a first senior appearance was Birmingham-born midfielder Jamie Andrews.

Andrews, 20, who has been captain in academy age groups, lined up alongside club captain Livermore.

He had recently been recalled from a loan at Yeovil, of Chesterfield's National League, where he made nine appearances and was offered a chance by Corberan in a makeshift second-string side.

It was a fairytale evening for Andrews, who has overcome significant set-backs in his young career, including a spinal cord fluid issue around his scholarship years, which caused neurological damage which affected his balance.

Andrews was joined in the starting line-up by forward Reyes Cleary, the prolific under-21s attacker who was previously involved in senior action under Steve Bruce. Malcolm, the youth team striker, was a substitute among a strong bench.

Swift was the only player to keep his place in the starting line-up from Saturday's comeback win at Luton.

The Spireites made three changes from the initial tie in Derbyshire.

The hosts manage to quiet a buoyant packed-out away end with some bright play in the opening five or 10 minutes but openings were few and far between.

Rogic saw an effort from distance blocked before Swift's strike from outside the box was closer to finding a corner flag.

Albion's frequent loose possession and uncomfortable play inspired the visitors. The tricky Dobra, two-goal hero from the first tie, was causing yet more problems.

The hosts had not been pretty but eased edginess midway through the first half through Swift.

The attacker was fed after Livermore won a 50-50 and he was deadly from distance this time. Swift dispatched a left-footed curled strike into the far corner via Lucas Covolan's fingertips.

The opener curtailed Spireites' excitement and Grady Diangana flashed well wide before spurning a glorious chance for 2-0 as Covolan denied the winger from Swift's fine pass.

Prospect Cleary gave a flash of his quality with a strike from distance narrowly wide after a purposeful burst.

Chesterfield went close to an equaliser before the break as David Button parried left-back Bailey Clements' effort before Semi Ajayi's hashed clearance allowed Liam Mandeville to shoot wide.

Corberan's men put the tie to bed with a quickfire double within 10 minutes of the second half.

It was a messy second for the hosts but they cared not. Swift's pass from deep was another fine one and sent Adam Reach racing on goal from the left.

Reach decided against shooting from close range, his square ball was poor but so was Jeff King's defending, as a loose pass dropped to Rogic who lifted into the net to finish with aplomb for his first Hawthorns goal.

It was one-way traffic as Taylor Gardner-Hickman shot narrowly wide, Diangana saw one cleared off the line, Reach fired over and Swift's free-kick was pawed over by Covolan before the skipper made it three on 56 minutes.

A short corner was worked into the box and there was the midfielder to turn and lash into the corner from close range.

Corberan shuffled his ranks with the tie put to bed and an eye on Friday's crunch league trip to leaders Burnley.

Andrews limped off after a busy and composed display in the heart of midfield. Malcolm was introduced and was a willing runner during his half hour.

Rogic lifted over for the hosts before the Spireites passed up a couple of openings to grab a deserved goal for application alone.

Their best chance to get on the board fell to ex-Blues and Solihull frontman Akwase Asante, who was denied by Button before finding the crossbar.

Albion cursed their luck as Phillips limped off on 90 minutes but there was a positive finale for youngster Malcolm, who climbed to power a towering header in for four from Taylor Gardner-Hickman's cross.

Teams

Albion (4-2-3-1): Button; Gardner-Hickman, Kelly, Ajayi, Reach; Livermore, Andrews (Townsend, 61); Rogic (Molumby, 76), Swift (Phillips, 56), Diangana (Wallace, 76); Cleary (Malcolm, 61).

Subs not used: Palmer, Furlong, O'Shea, Yokuslu.

Chesterfield (4-1-4-1): Covolan; King (Banks, 65), Williams, Grimes, Clements (Horton, 78); Jones (Sheckleford, 65); Mandeville (Uchegbulam, 75), Oldaker, Asante, Dobra; Tshimanga (Akinola, 65).

Subs not used: Fitzsimons, Maguire, Palmer, Cook.

Attendance: 12,638 (2,506 Chesterfield fans)