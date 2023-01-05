Notification Settings

Jamie Andrews returns to West Brom as Mo Faal loan extended

By Jonny DruryWest Bromwich AlbionPublished: Comments

One youngster has returned to West Brom but another will spend the rest of the campaign away from The Hawthorns.

Midfielder Jamie Andrews signed for National League side Yeovil Town earlier this season - and has gone on to make eight appearances for the Glovers.

He has now returned to Albion following that spell - but striker Mo Faal will remain with National League North side AFC Fylde until the end of the campaign.

The 19-year-old, who had a short stint with AFC Telford United earlier this season, joined the Coasters in December on an initial one month deal

He netted a match winning brace on his debut against Gloucester City - and will remain at the non-league side for the rest of the season.

He is under the stewardship of Adam Murray, who served as assistant manager Valerien Ismael during his time as Albion boss.

Elsewhere, Albion's scheduled home clash with Coventry City has been moved to a Friday at the request of West Midlands Police.

It will now take place on February 3 - following the request due to the fact Aston Villa and Wolves are both hosting fixtures on the same day.

