Jamie Andrews returns to West Brom as Mo Faal loan extended

Modou Faal

Midfielder Jamie Andrews signed for National League side Yeovil Town earlier this season - and has gone on to make eight appearances for the Glovers.

He has now returned to Albion following that spell - but striker Mo Faal will remain with National League North side AFC Fylde until the end of the campaign.

The 19-year-old, who had a short stint with AFC Telford United earlier this season, joined the Coasters in December on an initial one month deal

He netted a match winning brace on his debut against Gloucester City - and will remain at the non-league side for the rest of the season.

He is under the stewardship of Adam Murray, who served as assistant manager Valerien Ismael during his time as Albion boss.

Elsewhere, Albion's scheduled home clash with Coventry City has been moved to a Friday at the request of West Midlands Police.