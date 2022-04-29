Reading v West Brom - Match preview

Caleb Taylor of West Bromwich Albion (Photo by Malcolm Couzens - WBA/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

And yet Albion will take a staggering 2,000 to fans to Reading tomorrow for a match that is the very definition of a dead rubber.

That support is incredible.

It’s even more impressive when you consider the Baggies have a dreadful record at Reading over the past few years. Albion have tasted victory just once in their last 13 trips to Berkshire.

That victory actually came the last time they were there, with Matheus Pereira pulling the strings in a 2-1 win.

And what fans would give to have a player like him now – someone who really can get your off your seat and win games with a bit of magic?

Instead, supporters will again have to get behind a team that has massively underperformed and caused so much frustration this year.

We know an awful lot of the players won’t be at the club next season – with manager Steve Bruce keen to undertake a major overhaul.

It also feels like a few of the players themselves don’t want to be there either – with a move in the best interests of everybody.

And for that reason, Bruce has to be smart when it comes to his team selection.

It’s the way of the world now that almost every manager comes in for stinging criticism on social media whenever they lose a game.

Bruce will be in charge of the Baggies next season. But there is no doubt he still has to win over large chunks of the fan base

And it would be nice if Albion could win their last two games – against Reading and Barnsley – and lift the mood somewhat heading into the close season.

As well as winning tomorrow though, fans also want Bruce to start looking to the future.

‘Throw the kids in’ has long been a cry of the exasperated supporter when the first team are in a slump.

But for the 61-year-old boss things aren’t that easy.

Caleb Taylor, Ethan Ingram, Tom Fellows and Reyes Cleary are all young players with promise in the Albion academy.

But they all probably need a spell out on loan in League Two or League One before they are ready for the Championship.

Bruce, though, suggested he may look at one or two in Berkshire tomorrow.

Speaking after the Coventry game last week, he said: “We have got to be professional in our last two games but maybe we’ll look at the younger element.

“We still want to finish the season respectfully.

“There are maybe one or two we can look at.

“It’s difficult to throw in kids for the sake of it.

“We want to finish as high as we can. But that is in my thoughts.”

One player who will find tomorrow’s game interesting is Andy Carroll – with the striker having played for Reading from November through to January.