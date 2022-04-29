Andy Carroll told he has no West Brom future

WEST BROMWICH, ENGLAND - APRIL 23: Andy Carroll of West Bromwich Albion looks on during the Sky Bet Championship match between West Bromwich Albion and Coventry City at The Hawthorns on April 23, 2022 in West Bromwich, England. (Photo by Malcolm Couzens - WBA/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Carroll joined the Baggies on a short-term deal in January with his committed displays making him popular among supporters.

But the 33-year-old was told today he is not part of Bruce's plans moving forward.

And he now won't feature in tomorrow's game at Reading or in the final day clash against Barnsley.

It is understood Bruce has made the decision because he wants Albion to be a more possession-based side next season.

He also feels Carroll's wages would be better spent adding more pace and flair to his squad.

The news, though, is sure to disappoint the 33-year-old striker who had said he wanted to remain at The Hawthorns.

Bruce is understood to be planning for Daryl Dike to be his leading centre-forward next season.

And it is believed the boss wants to add forward players with a different profile to Carroll to play alongside the American.

Bruce, meanwhile, says David Button is close to signing a new deal at The Hawthorns.

The keeper, who is out of contract in June, has been tipped to be Baggies number one next season with Sam Johnstone set to leave the club.

But that will only happen if he signs fresh terms and relocates from his family home in Brighton.

Bruce has told all members of his squad they have to be based within an hour of the training ground if they want to remain at the club next season. And Button looks set to relocate and commit his long-term future to the club.

“The talks are continuing but I think we’re close,” Bruce said on Button's future.