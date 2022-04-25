Notification Settings

West Brom v Coventry – Playing Ratings

By Joseph Masi

Published:

Albion played out a drab goalless draw with Coventry on Saturday.

Semi Ajayi of West Bromwich Albion. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).
Semi Ajayi of West Bromwich Albion. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Here we rate how Steve Bruce's side performed.

David Button

The keeper only had a couple of routine saves to make but made them well. 6

Semi Ajayi

One of the few pluses of the past couple of months, Ajayi looks really dangerous as an overlapping centre-back. And he showed that again here with one excellent run and cross in the first half. 6

Dara O’Shea

Made a couple of strong challenges. But O’Shea was too tight to his man on a couple of occasions while his passing was all over the place. 5

Matt Clarke

Was an assured presence on the left of the back three and almost scored with an excellent header from a corner. 6

Adam Reach

Deployed at right wing-back, there are certain sections of Albion’s fan base that need to show Reach more respect. A good pro who always gives his all, the 29-year-old did well defensively and always tried to be positive in possession despite playing on his wrong side. 6

Jake Livermore

Made a couple of decent challenges and played one really nice cross-field ball. Otherwise quiet. 5

Jayson Molumby

The pick of Albion’s midfield three, Molumby covered a lot of group and tried his best to be inventive in possession. 6

Taylor Gardner-Hickman

The youngster combined well with Reach on a couple of occasions. Overall, though, he struggled to impact the game. 5

Conor Townsend

Hugely impressive at the start of the season, Townsend has now been quiet for months with that worrying trend continuing here. 4

Andy Carroll

With very little to feed of, the striker failed to make any sort of impression on the game. 4

Karlan Grant

Fluffed his lines with a one-on-one in the first half and then missed a penalty with the last kick of the game. It’s frightening to think where Albion would be this season without Grant’s goals. But his overall demeanour needs to improve. 3

Substitutes

Matt Phillips (for Gardner-Hickman 72); Grady Diangana (for Molumby 79); Callum Robinson (for Townsend 89). Not used: Palmer, Taylor, Kipre, Bartley.

