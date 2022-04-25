West Brom v Coventry – Playing Ratings

Here we rate how Steve Bruce's side performed.
David Button
The keeper only had a couple of routine saves to make but made them well. 6
Semi Ajayi
One of the few pluses of the past couple of months, Ajayi looks really dangerous as an overlapping centre-back. And he showed that again here with one excellent run and cross in the first half. 6
Dara O’Shea
Made a couple of strong challenges. But O’Shea was too tight to his man on a couple of occasions while his passing was all over the place. 5
Matt Clarke
Was an assured presence on the left of the back three and almost scored with an excellent header from a corner. 6
Adam Reach
Deployed at right wing-back, there are certain sections of Albion’s fan base that need to show Reach more respect. A good pro who always gives his all, the 29-year-old did well defensively and always tried to be positive in possession despite playing on his wrong side. 6
Jake Livermore
Made a couple of decent challenges and played one really nice cross-field ball. Otherwise quiet. 5
Jayson Molumby
The pick of Albion’s midfield three, Molumby covered a lot of group and tried his best to be inventive in possession. 6
Taylor Gardner-Hickman
The youngster combined well with Reach on a couple of occasions. Overall, though, he struggled to impact the game. 5
Conor Townsend
Hugely impressive at the start of the season, Townsend has now been quiet for months with that worrying trend continuing here. 4
Andy Carroll
With very little to feed of, the striker failed to make any sort of impression on the game. 4
Karlan Grant
Fluffed his lines with a one-on-one in the first half and then missed a penalty with the last kick of the game. It’s frightening to think where Albion would be this season without Grant’s goals. But his overall demeanour needs to improve. 3
Substitutes
Matt Phillips (for Gardner-Hickman 72); Grady Diangana (for Molumby 79); Callum Robinson (for Townsend 89). Not used: Palmer, Taylor, Kipre, Bartley.