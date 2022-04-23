Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Steve Bruce promises 'new look' West Brom team

By Joseph MasiWest Bromwich AlbionPublished: Comments

Steve Bruce promised to give Albion fans a new-look team after watching his team play out a drab goalless draw with Coventry.

West Bromwich Albion Steve Bruce (right) before the Sky Bet Championship match at The Hawthorns
West Bromwich Albion Steve Bruce (right) before the Sky Bet Championship match at The Hawthorns

In a match where clear-cut chances were at a premium, Karlan Grant saw a 94th minute penalty saved by keeper Ben Wilson.

That moment aside, though, Bruce's side created very little in what as yet another poor game in a dreadful season.

And speaking afterwards the boss reitered his message to supporters that he will shake things up this summer.

"We have got to be professional in our last two games and maybe we’ll look at the younger element," Bruce said.

"We still want to finish the season respectfully and in a respectable position.

"But there is a long summer ahead. We need a freshness through the club in terms of the players we bring in. And we’re on with it. It will be a new look team.

"That is what we have to try and achieve. This club has had a disappointing couple of years – with last year in the Premier League and this year not being able to mount a challenge.

"We simply haven’t been good enough and I put myself in that bracket too."

The goalless draw against Coventry was Albion's 17th clean sheet of the season with their problems very much at the other end of the pitch.

Asked about his team's lack of flair, Bruce said: "We lack creativity.

"We have got no real pace in the top area or in the midfield area.

"We are a bit samey. And for me that is the result of constant change. "We have to put something in place and stick with it.

"We have got seven centre-backs and arguably our best young player (Caleb Taylor) is a centre-back and was on the bench today. There is a big job to be done."

West Bromwich Albion
Football
Sport
Joseph Masi

By Joseph Masi

Football MMPJ

West Bromwich Albion reporter.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News