Steve Bruce promises 'new look' West Brom team

In a match where clear-cut chances were at a premium, Karlan Grant saw a 94th minute penalty saved by keeper Ben Wilson.

That moment aside, though, Bruce's side created very little in what as yet another poor game in a dreadful season.

And speaking afterwards the boss reitered his message to supporters that he will shake things up this summer.

"We have got to be professional in our last two games and maybe we’ll look at the younger element," Bruce said.

"We still want to finish the season respectfully and in a respectable position.

"But there is a long summer ahead. We need a freshness through the club in terms of the players we bring in. And we’re on with it. It will be a new look team.

"That is what we have to try and achieve. This club has had a disappointing couple of years – with last year in the Premier League and this year not being able to mount a challenge.

"We simply haven’t been good enough and I put myself in that bracket too."

The goalless draw against Coventry was Albion's 17th clean sheet of the season with their problems very much at the other end of the pitch.

Asked about his team's lack of flair, Bruce said: "We lack creativity.

"We have got no real pace in the top area or in the midfield area.

"We are a bit samey. And for me that is the result of constant change. "We have to put something in place and stick with it.