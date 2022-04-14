Preview: Changes afoot as West Brom can look to next season

Alex Palmer and Dara O'Shea could be in line for starts (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

The question is will Steve Bruce provide it when Blackpool visit The Hawthorns tomorrow?

Last weekend’s dismal defeat to Stoke all but ended the Baggies’ hopes of finishing in the top six.

It is still mathematically possible.

And while that remains the case, Bruce may be reluctant to do anything too drastic.

But on the other hand, Albion can’t just let these five games pass them by.

The one benefit of being out of the promotion race early is that plans for next season can start now.

And when you look at the options available, the changes Bruce can make aren’t that drastic anyway.

When any team is on a bad run, you will get calls – particularly on social media – to ‘throw the kids in’.

A number of fans want to see academy players such as Reyes Cleary, Tom Fellows, Ethan Ingram and Rayhaan Tulloch put in.

But the gulf between under-23s football and senior football is so vast you cannot promote a whole host of youngsters at the same time.

Instead, Bruce needs to look at more established players who haven’t got the game time they would have wanted recently but who should have big futures at the club.

The obvious examples are Alex Palmer and Dara O’Shea.

With Sam Johnstone as good as certain to leave Albion this summer, there really is no need for him to continue in goal.

The Baggies have an intriguing prospect in Palmer – a player who will likely be of interest of other Championship sides this summer.

The Kidderminster-born goalie has waited patiently for a chance all season. He deserves to show what he can do in Albion colours – and fans would love to see him.

O’Shea also has a huge case to return to the side for the remaining five games.

The Republic of Ireland international had arguably been Albion’s best player before he suffered a serious ankle injury back in September.

Bruce, himself, has said he believes O’Shea is a future Albion captain.

And with Kyle Bartley underperforming against Stoke last weekend and Matt Clarke only on loan, it feels sensible to restore O’Shea at the expense of one of those players.

Bruce also may be contemplating a change of formation ahead of the visit of Blackpool – a side who also have little to play for.

In an ideal world the boss would like to play a 4-3-3 formation.

He tried it when he first arrived and it didn’t work.

But a switch back would allow him to see Grady Diangana on the left-hand side – a position he has had so few opportunities despite it being his favoured role.

Of course, Bruce has to be careful. He himself admits he is fighting for his Albion future. And that means he has to win games.

He has to find the right balance between making changes but still being competitive.