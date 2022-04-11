West Brom 1-3 Stoke - Player ratings

Alex Mowatt of West Bromwich Albion arrives for the Sky Bet Championship match between West Bromwich Albion and Stoke City at The Hawthorns on April 9, 2022 in West Bromwich, England. (Photo by Malcolm Couzens - WBA/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Sam Johnstone

The keeper couldn’t do anything about Stoke’s first two goals. But he did seem static for the third and probably should have got off his line quicker.

Underwhelming 5

Semi Ajayi

The pick of Albion’s centre-backs, Ajayi was steady enough and tried to offer a threat going forward.

Passable 5

Kyle Bartley

Albion’s vice-skipper was away with the fairies for Stoke’s second goal. In truth, though, he was poor all afternoon.

Shocker 3

Matt Clarke

Clarke has a case to be Albion’s player of the year. But he looked shaky here with his usual composure sadly lacking.

Out of character 4

Taylor Gardner-Hickman

Deployed at right wing-back, Stoke’s Josh Tymon gave him a torrid afternoon. Gardner-Hickman did make one, excellent, goal-saving tackle. But positionally he was all over the place.

Tried 4

Jake Livermore

Battled relentlessly as he always does. But the own goal Livermore scored was comical – with the midfielder poking the ball through the legs of Johnstone.

Blooper-reel 4

Alex Mowatt

Impressive against Bournemouth, it looked as though this game, three days later, came too quick for Mowatt, who appeared to have nothing in the tank.

Leggy 3

Jayson Molumby

Arguably Albion’s best player, Molumby worked hard, covered a lot of ground and was neat and tidy in possession.

Energetic 6

Conor Townsend

Hugely impressive at the start of the season, Townsend has now been quiet for months and that continued here.

Anonymous 3

Grady diangana

Steve Bruce said be believes Diangana has the potential to shine in the number 10 role. But he didn’t show that here and constantly ran down blind alleys. His touch was also poor.

Ineffective 3

Andy Carroll

Alongside Molumby, the only player to really come out of this game with any credit. Carroll battled throughout, won crucial headers and also came close to scoring an equaliser. He may be out of contract this summer, but he cares.

Sign him up 6

Substitutes