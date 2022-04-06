Steve Bruce: I'm just as frustrated as West Brom fans

Steve Bruce during the Sky Bet Championship match between West Bromwich Albion and AFC Bournemouth at The Hawthorns on April 6, 2022 in West Bromwich, England. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

The Baggies were woeful in Sunday’s derby with the team failing to register a single shot on target as they fell to a 1-0 defeat.

That result effectively ended their hopes of finishing in the play-offs this season.

But with the pressure off, they went on to secure a comfortable 2-0 win over a Bournemouth side expected to win automatic promotion this term.

It’s not the first time Albion have upset the form book in recent weeks with the Baggies also putting in a brilliant display to beat league leaders Fulham last month.

That game, though, was followed by a poor performance at Bristol City before the even worse display at St Andrew’s.

And Bruce admitted he remains massively frustrated by his team’s inconsistency.

“I’m as frustrated as what the fans are,” the 61-year-old said.

“Top players stay at a level - that’s why they stay at the top. Seven or eight out of 10 performances every week.

“Unfortunately, that inconsistency that we’ve had has cost us.

“That’s the frustration for us all, because we know we’ve got decent players, we’ve just beaten Bournemouth, and we know we’ve beaten Fulham.

“Let’s hope we can get to these levels again at the weekend.”

Alex Mowatt and Andy Carroll both scored inside the opening 12 minutes to beat Scott Parker’s side last night.

Carroll, in particular, was excellent with the 33-year-old impressing at both ends of the pitch.

“I’m delighted for Andy - just to see him well and see him fit,” Bruce continued.

“He’s playing with a determination that fans enjoy watching. That’s why he’s been a bit of a cult hero wherever he’s played.”

Carroll is out of contract at the end of the season, asked if could the striker could be offered a new deal, Bruce said: “We’ve still got weeks to go. Talks are ongoing. All those conversations have to be when it’s right.”

Meanwhile, Bruce confirmed Karlan Grant missed the game against Bournemouth with a calf strain.

“He (Grant) has got a bit of a calf strain and he’s not well either so I don’t think he’ll be fit for Saturday either,” the former Newcastle chief said.