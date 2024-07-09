Ben Sadler backed to bring 'new energy' to Walsall
Ben Boycott has backed Walsall’s new CEO Ben Sadler to bring “new energy and fresh ideas” to his role at Bescot.
Sadler left Morecambe after three seasons in May and has succeeded Stefan Gamble as the Walsall’s CEO.
“He has done really well at Morecambe. What can you expect? I think you can expect a very talented, down-to-earth and very hungry young football executive. He has been in a very difficult situation as the CEO at Morecambe,” the co-chairman said.