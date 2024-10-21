Grimsby 1 Walsall 4: George Bennett's player ratings

Tommy Simkin 6

Called upon twice in the first half but failed to keep a clean sheet after he was punished for his casualness by Donovan Wilson.

David Okagbue 7

Hesitant in patches early on but grew in confidence to produce an overall strong display.

Harry Williams 7

Misjudged the flight of the ball in the first half, which almost proved costly, but was otherwise solid in the heart of defence.

Taylor Allen 7

Ventured forward much more after the break and helped create dangerous overloads down the left.

Ryan Stirk 8

Grew into the contest and controlled the tempo with a sophisticated and elegant display.

Connor Barrett 9

His contribution down the right was key to Walsall finding the breakthrough. Great feet and a lovely cross for Jamille Matt’s opener and a delightful flick in the build-up to Nathan Lowe’s goal.

Jamie Jellis 9

A livewire throughout as he capped an impressive performance with a sublime volley from distance.

Charlie Lakin 7

Carried a threat down the left and worked hard in the press before being replaced just after Walsall’s opener.

Liam Gordon 7

Improved as the game went on and offered a serious threat down the left after the interval.

Jamille Matt 7

Struggled to impose himself in the first 45 but thrived once Walsall moved into the driving seat. Took his header well to reach four goals for the season.

Nathan Lowe 8

Continues to go from strength to strength. Such a proactive and dynamic striker who showcased his predatory instincts for his goal.

Substitutes

Jack Earing (for Lakin, 65) Played an key role in maintaining Walsall’s attacking momentum 8; Albert Adomah (for Matt, 80) 7; George Hall (for Jellis 87) Set-up Johnson’s fourth with a bright run and cross 7; Danny Johnson (for Lowe, 87) Scored late on to put the seal on the win 7; Brandon Comley (for Stirk, 87). Subs not used: Hornby, Daniels.