Walsall v Carlisle: Who's out and who's a doubt

The Saddlers, who sit third in League Two, romped to a 4-1 victory over Grimsby Town on Saturday to maintain their two-point gap behind the summit.

Oisin McEntee has recovered from a calf injury and is available for selection once again although he was not included in the squad at Grimsby.

However, Mat Sadler still has a couple of long-term absentees in the treatment room. Here's the latest injury round-up from Essington.

Dylan Thomas - shoulder (0%)

Dylan Thomas has returned from his loan spell at Bromsgrove Sporting after dislocating his shoulder.

The teenager made four appearances for Bromsgrove and the timeframe of his injury is not yet known.

Sadler confirmed: "The only new injury is Dylan Thomas' shoulder. He has dislocated his shoulder so his loan will be terminated."

Josh Gordon - hamstring (0%)

Josh Gordon is set to be out of action with a hamstring injury until the start of the New Year.

The striker, who re-joined on a permanent deal in the summer following his loan spell last term, underwent surgery at the end of last month and was handed a four-month recovery period.

Gordon has not been involved since limping off against Cheltenham Town in August.

Sadler said last month: "He had his surgery on his hamstring so he'll be out for the next months.

"We'll miss him for a similar time frame to Priestley Farquharson unfortunately.

"It was a lot worse than we thought it was. He had a scan on it which revealed how bad it was. He had surgery on that which is a big blow for us but we just wish him well in his recovery."

Priestley Farquharson - thigh (0%)

Priestley Farquharson is also expected to be sidelined until early January.

The defender has been missing with a thigh injury since August and was initially tipped for a three-month absence after requiring surgery.

However, Farquharson is not likely to return until the New Year.

"With Priestley, I think I was probably underselling it. It's a 12 to 16 week injury so we've got a little bit of time with that," Sadler confirmed last month.

"We're looking around early January for both (Josh Gordon and Farquharson) of them."