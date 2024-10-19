Walsall's 'ruthless' edge pleases Mat Sadler after comfortable win

Walsall ran riot in the second half to score four goals for the third time in League Two this season.

Jamille Matt delivered the breakthrough 11 minutes after the restart with a towering header and Jamie Jellis doubled their advantage with an extraordinary long-range volley.

Nathan Lowe added a third with his seventh goal of the season although Grimsby grabbed a late consolation when Tommy Simkin was robbed of possession by Donavon Wilson who finished into an empty net.

But Danny Johnson climbed off the bench to add the final nail in the coffin when he converted George Hall's low cross.

He said: "It was a very good performance. The first 20 to 25 minutes, we were feeling them out a little bit and we had a couple of really good chances which would've hopefully ignited the performance in that level.

"There were a few bits of play from them where maybe we weren't quite as sharp as we would've wanted to have been. We had a good opportunity when Tommy (Simkin) goes down to speak about some of that and we felt we needed to be a little bit more on the front foot and that half a yard more physical.

"For the second half of the first half we really started to do that. The goal that was chalked off, I thought that maybe had a bit more of a psychological bearing on the opposition than maybe we realised at the time.

"They started to be real fearful in that second period and that's what we spoke about at half-time. Being relentless, being ruthless and really being on the front foot for it.

"We felt like there was a game to be won and I'm delighted we scored the way we did. Connor (Barrett) was a thorn in the side, Jamie (Jellis) scored a cracking goal and it was no less than we deserved."