Walsall star keen to keep it going after breakthrough year
Walsall midfielder Jamie Jellis insists he’s always finding ways to “improve” after enjoying a strong start to the season.
Jellis scored his third goal for the club with a sensational long-range volley during Walsall’s 4-1 rout over Grimsby Town at Blundell Park on Saturday.
The 23-year-old, who arrived from non-league Tamworth in January, has featured 11 times in League Two this term but is not willing to rest on his laurels.