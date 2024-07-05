Walsall's Douglas James-Taylor nets on Drogheda debut

James-Taylor started on his League of Ireland bow as Shelbourne took a 20th minute lead through Tyreke Wilson's bullet header.

The tide turned when Paddy Barrett and goal scorer Wilson were sent off for two bookable offences - with the latter handling inside the box.

That presented James-Taylor with a golden opportunity to get off the mark and he duly obliged as he buried his spot-kick into the top corner.

Drogheda ended a run of two consecutive defeats but remain at the foot of the table after a nine-match winless run.

James-Taylor joined the Drogs on a one-year loan, which officially began on Monday, after Walsall opted to exercise the option year in his contract.