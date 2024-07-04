Joe Foulkes Walsall exit confirmed after Kidderminster Harriers switch

The 21-year-old right-back was an academy graduate at the Bescot Stadium and made 23 senior appearances for the club, all last term.

Prior to that Dudley-born Foulkes enjoyed two successful loan stints at Aggborough, where he played 67 times and scored three goals, while also helping Harriers to National League North promotion in 2023.

The Saddlers had confirmed discussions were ongoing with Foulkes at the end of last season after the defender was out of contract.

But, having joined the club aged eight, the full-back has agreed a permanent deal back at Harriers under boss Phil Brown.

Foulkes said: "It's a place where I've grown as a player and person. I've met some great people here and made great memories already. Third time's a charm and hopefully we can get promotion.

"It was a massive opportunity for me to get men's football (on loan), I'm very grateful for this opportunity, this club gave me my first games and really opened my eyes to how football is.

"I owe a great amount to this club and hopefully I can repay it.

"The aim for everyone here is to get back up. It's a great club and hopefully we get back where we belong. It's a great opportunity to be part of that and hopefully we can stay in the National League."