Walsall boss Mat Sadler thrilled with spirit of midfielder

Stirk started in each of Walsall's opening 24 fixtures in League Two and set-up both goals in a 2-0 victory over Crewe Alexandra before spending a fortnight on the side lines.

The midfielder, who signed from Birmingham City last summer, made his return from the bench in a 3-1 defeat at Stockport County on January 13 but ultimately struggled to displace an in-form Jack Earing from the starting XI.