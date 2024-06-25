Walsall appoint new goalkeeping coach as Dan Watson departs

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Still arrives at Bescot after former goalkeeping coach Dan Watson left as his contract expired this week - he had been with the Saddlers since 2022.

Still, who joins from Cheltenham where he looked after their academy keepers, will start his new role on Thursday with the players returning for pre-season training ahead of the new season starting on August 10.

Still said: "I am excited to get going and I have been impressed by the head coach and everyone at the club.

"I have known Watto for many years and I know I have big boots to fill but I want to build on what he has achieved in the goalkeeping department in the last two seasons."