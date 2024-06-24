Talented midfielder Isaac Hutchinson departs Walsall

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The League One club triggered the release clause in the 24-year-old's contract meaning he leaves Saddlers after two years at the club.

The former Brighton and Derby man was a key performer during his time at Walsall and he scooped a hat-trick of awards at the end of last season.

It is no surprise Hutchinson was getting interest from teams higher up the football pyramid after the 15 goals he scored in all competitions last season - he registered a further 12 assists.

The youngster has signed for three years with Bristol having an option of a further year if they wish.