Walsall star Isaac Hutchinson poised to depart the Saddlers

The Saddlers man, 24, has been a key performer in his two League Two seasons at the Bescot and scooped a hat-trick of awards at the end of last season.

But the ex-Brighton and Derby man is poised to exit and switch to the division above after catching the eye of the Gas.

Hutchinson still has another year to run on the improved deal he signed with the Saddlers in April 2023.

Attack-minded midfielder Hutchinson netted 15 goals in all competitions last season and registered a further 12 assists. His Walsall record in all reads 23 goals in 106 appearances.

Rovers finished 15th in League One under former Exeter and Rotherham boss Matt Taylor.