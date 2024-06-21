Boss backing part-time star to succeed at Walsall

Barrett will join Walsall on a three-year deal when his contract with the Coasters expires on June 30.

The defender contributed seven goals and 17 assists in 81 appearances for Fylde, including two goals and 11 assists in his debut season in the National League last term.

Barrett joins a growing trend of non-league products to land at Bescot with the arrivals of Harry Williams and Jamie Jellis over the past year.