Mat Sadler impressed by Walsall 'bulldog'
Mat Sadler has commended Jamie Jellis’s “bulldog” approach and has been impressed by his hunger to seize his opportunity at Walsall.
Plus
Published
Jellis signed from Tamworth in January after scoring four goals in 27 appearances for the eventual National League North champions during the first half of the campaign.
He was subsequently named in the division’s Team of the Season but had to bide his time at Bescot after sustaining a hamstring injury prior to his arrival.