Former Walsall star checks into Kidderminster Harriers

Harriers boss Phil Brown is assembling his Aggborough ranks for next term in National League North following relegation from the top tier of non-league last season.

The central defender, 32, was part of the academy ranks at Albion, where he never made a senior appearance, before going on to enjoy a stellar professional career.

Somerset-born Downing has made almost 400 career appearances, mostly in the Football League. He played 183 games for the Saddlers between 2012 and 2016 as a regular in League One.

Downing went on to permanent spells at MK Dons, Blackburn and Portsmouth. He trained with Harriers last summer before opting for a move to Hereford in National League North, where he played 27 games.

“It’s a club I’ve followed throughout my career, living locally, and the Club have shown a lot of interest over the summer," Downing said.

“For the club, coming down from the division above, we’ll hopefully be looking to be at the top end again but that’s going to take a lot of hard work and everyone on the same page."

The defender is the nephew of former Wolves midfielder, England youth boss and Albion coach Paul and younger brother of Baggies under-18s boss Leigh.