Walsall among clubs linked with move for non-league keeper

Morecambe, Harrogate Town, Halifax Town and Gateshead have also been linked with an interest in the 25-year-old, who is out of contract at National League North outfit Buxton at the end of the month.

Dearnley kept five clean sheets in 27 appearances for Buxton during the first half of the campaign, before shipping just 14 goals in 13 games on loan at Chorley Town from January onwards.