New Walsall chief Ben Sadler outlines his hopes for the Saddlers

Sadler was unveiled as the club’s new CEO in April and ended his three-year stay at Morecambe last month.

He also had previous experience at Harrogate Town and is looking forward to a fresh challenge with Walsall after succeeding Stefan Gamble.

“What is already apparent to me coming in from the outside is the huge potential that the club has - there are so many good people here and a great amount of positive work already happening,” he told the club website.

“I look forward to getting stuck in straight away to learn further about the club and better understand its operations so that I can add value to what we have in order to help the team realise that potential over the coming years.”