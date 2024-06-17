Walsall friendship reaping rewards
Liam Gordon feels his close friendship with fellow Walsall defender Taylor Allen has helped the pair bring the best out of each other.
Allen started the campaign as back-up to Gordon in the left wing-back slot but subsequently excelled at left centre-back to make 16 consecutive starts from mid-February onwards.
Gordon said: “I’ve got nothing but amazing things to say about Taylor. We speak at training all the time and socialise outside of football a lot as well.