Walsall club legend praises out of contract keeper

Smith was offered a new contract at the end of the season, with his current deal set to expire on June 30.

The 22-year-old, who arrived from Wolves last summer after an initial loan, played 30 times in all competitions during his first full season at Bescot, after supplanting Owen Evans as number one.

Club record appearance holder Walker is confident Smith can kick on again, but feels it’s important to weigh up the situation from both sides.