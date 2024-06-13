Ex-Fylde boss backs Connor Barrett to make Walsall step-up

Barrett will join Walsall on a three-year deal when his contract expires with the National League club at the end of the month.

Murray arrived three months into Fylde’s National League North title-winning campaign in 2022-23 and revealed Barrett’s talents were immediately clear to see.

“He’d come into full-time football and hit the ground running,” Murray recalls. “As I came in, he had just served a lengthy suspension but he was very raw and extremely athletic.

“His main strengths will suit the league and I’d say that his pace and power are at Premier League level.

“Attacking wise - on his day, he is unstoppable. You can see that by some of the goals that he scored and he has also racked up a lot of assists over the past two seasons.

“A lot of that comes from his ability in 1v1 situations. It’ll be a really good test for him and he probably needs it now in terms of knowing what it takes to make it at the next level, but I have no doubts he’ll be a success.”