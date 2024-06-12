Walsall complete Connor Barrett signing from AFC Fylde

The 22-year-old will officially join the Saddlers when his contract with the Coasters expires on June 30.

As Barrett is aged under 24, Fylde are due compensation in respect of the "training and development" he received during his two-year spell at Mill Farm.

Walsall remain in dialogue with Fylde and hope to "resolve the matter in due course".

Barrett, who can operate at right-back and wing-back, contributed 11 assists in the National League last term.

In total, Barrett scored seven goals and set-up 17 more in 81 appearances for Fylde, and achieved promotion from the National League North in 2023.

The former Leicester City and Burnley academy player also spent a solitary season at Kettering Town in 2021-22.