Mat Sadler excited to see 'full-time athlete'
Mat Sadler is hopeful Walsall defender Harry Williams has been able to use his spell on the sidelines as an opportunity to transform into a “full-time athlete”.
Williams arrived from non-league Alvechurch last summer and played 16 times in all competitions during his debut campaign in the EFL.
A hip flexor injury ultimately drew an abrupt end to his season in the new year, but Walsall still opted to exercise the option year in his contract at the end of the season.