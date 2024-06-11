Which player topped Walsall's average ratings for 23/24?

They eventually finished in 11th place and just five points adrift of the top seven, but Mat Sadler’s debut campaign provided signs of progression.

We rated players in 34 games across the season, with 11 passing our threshold of playing in more than half of those games to be rated. Here are the results for the top 10 performers.

Isaac Hutchinson – 6.75

Hutchinson, who was named Walsall’s player of the year, enjoyed the season of his dreams – registering a career-high 15 goals and 12 assists across all competitions.

That impressive tally included his first career hat-trick in a 4-1 home victory over Gillingham in October, a brace in a 6-1 mauling of Grimsby Town on New Year’s Day and a match-winning bullet from distance against Colchester United that was voted the club’s goal of the season.

Taylor Allen – 6.57

Allen spent the first half of the season very much on the periphery as he juggled a number of positions in his quest to impress new boss Sadler.

He scored his maiden goal for Walsall from the bench in a 3-1 win over Wrexham in December, and went on to find the net twice more later in the season.

The Cannock-born utility man then established himself at left-centre-back from mid-February onwards and played an instrumental role in guiding the Saddlers to five successive wins.