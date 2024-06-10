Ben Boycott outlines Walsall production line goal
Ben Boycott believes Walsall have “all the ingredients” to become an effective producer of young talent.
The academy has trained alongside the first team at Essington since Mat Sadler’s appointment last summer, which has provided increased opportunities for young players.
Dylan Thomas, who has recently been handed a first professional contract along with George Barrett, is a prime example, with the 17-year-old training regularly with the senior squad. Ronan Maher is another who will be looking to break into the team after his successful loans at Rushall Olympic.