Walsall trio suffer World Cup woe

Brandon Comley and Donervon Daniels both played the full 90 minutes for Montserrat as they faced Nicaragua in their first qualifying game.

They fell to a convincing 4-1 loss in Group D under head coach Lee Bowyer and next face Panama in the early hours of Monday morning.

In the same group, Saddlers team-mate Liam Gordon lined up for Guyana, who faced Panama in their opening Group D match.

The hosts scored two second half goals in just three minutes to condemn Gordon and Guyana to defeat.

The defender also played 90 minutes for his country in their opening fixture.

Guyana will next play Belize late on Tuesday evening, who are in the only team in the group yet to play their first game, which is coming up on Sunday against Nicaragua.