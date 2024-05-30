Walsall set to clock up the miles next season

With each journey calculated from the Bescot Stadium, Mat Sadler’s side will clock almost 400 miles more than the previous campaign (3,848).

In total, the Saddlers will tot up 5,230 miles across their 23 away fixtures.

The longest away day will be a 384-mile round trip to AFC Wimbledon’s Plough Lane, while the shortest will be an 80 mile journey to local rivals Port Vale, who will drop down from League One.

Carlisle United’s relegation will mean a 370 mile trek to Brunton Park and Bromley’s promotion from the National League will create a 322 mile slog to the capital.

Among the other long distance road trips include Gillingham (332m), Barrow (330m), Colchester United (324m) and Grimsby Town (298m).