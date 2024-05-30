Walsall playmaker Isaac Hutchinson will be keen to build on his progress

Although Walsall missed out on their goal of finishing in the League Two play-offs, Hutchinson scaled unprecedented individual heights to collect the club’s Player of the Season award.

He said as early as pre-season that he was aiming to increase his figures in front of goal and duly delivered as he finished the campaign as Walsall’s leading scorer with a career-high 15 goals and 12 assists in all competitions.

Hutchinson has demonstrated a strong track record of self improvement over the course of his first two seasons at Bescot.

The midfielder, who only turned 24 in April, almost doubled his tally for goals and assists from the previous campaign and ticked off a number of impressive milestones during a remarkable second season.