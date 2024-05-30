George Bennett on Douglas James-Taylor and future Walsall to Drogheda moves

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The forward has moved to the Irish side - which was taken over by the Trivela Group, which own the Saddlers, last season.

It follows on from the Saddlers signing Evan Weir from the club and then loaning him back.

Jonny and George discuss the move and whether future moves for Walsall players could be on the cards.