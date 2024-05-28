Walsall hand professional deals to academy duo
Walsall have handed first professional deals to academy duo Dylan Thomas and George Barrett.
Thomas, who joined Walsall at the age of nine, made three appearances for the senior team this term.
He was handed his debut aged 16 in a 3-2 home defeat against Brighton under-21s in August last year and made further cameos from the bench against Sheppey United and Shrewsbury Town respectively.
The 17-year-old has trained regularly with the first team at Essington over the past season and said earning his first professional deal is the realisation of a lifelong dream.
"It feels amazing and it's what I've been working towards since the age of four or five," Thomas said.
"I loved every single minute of last season. If I could mention all of the first team I would because all of them have been so good with me and I've learned so much from all of them.
"Making my debut when I was a scholar wasn't expected but I came in firing last pre-season, smashed the runs in the under-18s and went straight up and did what I can.
"I was grateful to earn my debut and I thank the manager and all of the staff. To sign was a huge relief and I'm ready to kick on next season."
Barrett has been named in the squad on a number of occasions and has thanked those in the goalkeeping department for setting a strong example to help him secure a contract.
He added: "I am absolutely buzzing. I've spent the last two years in and around the first team with Watto (Dan Watson), Jackson (Smith) and Owen (Evans) so I've had a great example set to me. So if I follow that example, I'll fit right in.
"I've had a good last two years at the club and it can only get better if I put in the work and do what I know I can, especially with the players and staff I have around me.
"I am extremely excited."
Walsall have also confirmed that second year scholars Malik Lawal-Olumegbon, Oliver Jones, Tom Cox, Linton Chakki, Zak Poskitt, Piers Juliff and Will Uchenna have all been released.
A club statement read: "We would like to thank them all for their efforts and wish them well for the future."