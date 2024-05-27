Walsall's boss always learning
Mat Sadler insists he has learned plenty of lessons during his debut campaign in the dugout at Walsall.
The 39-year-old led the Saddlers to an eventual 11th-finish this term, as they ended the campaign five points adrift of the League Two play-offs.
Sadler was handed a new contract on the eve of the 5-1 final day thrashing at AFC Wimbledon last month and feels the different experiences throughout the season has helped both himself and the team grow as a whole.