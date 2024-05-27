Express & Star
Walsall's boss always learning

Mat Sadler insists he has learned plenty of lessons during his debut campaign in the dugout at Walsall.

By George Bennett
Head coach Mat Sadler

The 39-year-old led the Saddlers to an eventual 11th-finish this term, as they ended the campaign five points adrift of the League Two play-offs.

Sadler was handed a new contract on the eve of the 5-1 final day thrashing at AFC Wimbledon last month and feels the different experiences throughout the season has helped both himself and the team grow as a whole.

