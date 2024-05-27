Bescot Stadium deal protected Walsall from 'existential risk'

The Trivela Group immediately vowed to buy the freehold to their home stadium after taking over in the summer of 2022 and completed the deal in December that year.

That meant Walsall owned its home again for the first time since 1990, which Boycott feels was a pivotal move to ensuring a more stable future for the football club.

“The stadium was a huge one. I don’t think it’s an exaggeration to say that the situation with the stadium was an existential in 2021, if that had continued how it was with the club paying rent on the stadium,” the co-chairman outlined.

“It’s been documented that the club had an option to purchase the stadium, which Trivela took up, and we exercised that option and now own the stadium.