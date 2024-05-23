Walsall positional review 2023/24 - The Forwards
George Bennett spoke to Nathan Judah for a special seasonal review of each position at the football club.
Published
Last updated
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
On Monday the boys analyse the goalkeepers this season.
Tuesday was the defenders, Wednesday the midfielders
And today is the forwards
Throughout the week they will make their way through the defenders, midfielders, forwards and finish with the management.