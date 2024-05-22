Walsall striker Douglas James-Taylor makes Drogheda loan switch
Walsall striker Douglas James-Taylor has joined Drogheda United on loan until June 2025.
The 22-year-old scored three goals and set-up two more in all competitions for the Saddlers this season.
James-Taylor, who arrived from Stoke City permanently last summer after an initial season-long loan, has registered five goals and four assists in all competitions for the club.
Walsall activated the option year in his contract last week but James-Taylor will join up with the Irish outfit on July 1.
The move is subject to international clearance.