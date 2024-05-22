Jackson Smith took his Walsall chance - they can't let him slip through their fingers

Jackson Smith was thrust into the spotlight but was unable to prevent the Saddlers from succumbing to a 2-0 defeat in Cumbria.

That extended Walsall’s winless run to six games and left them languishing in 19th place.

Optimism was at an all-time low but Smith’s introduction helped reinvigorate Walsall over the coming weeks, writes George Bennett.

His auspicious performance in the forgettable goalless draw at non-league Alfreton Town in the FA Cup was an early taster of things to come.