Walsall assistant Gary Waddock pens new deal

Waddock, 62, joined Mat Sadler's backroom staff last summer following his release from Cambridge United.

With over 18 years coaching experience, Waddock helped Mat Sadler guide Walsall to an eventual 11th-place finish in his first season.

Now, Waddock wants to build on the progress that the Saddlers have made next season.

He said: "We've had ongoing conversations for a little while so it's nice to get it done and dusted and I'm looking forward to the new season already.

"We had a decent season last year so we want to build on that and I'm pleased that the head coach and everyone else wants me to stay for another two years.

"I've enjoyed working with the gaffer and all the other members of staff. Everybody has chipped in and played their part so hopefully we can build on what we did last year and take the club forward."