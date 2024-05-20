Walsall are starting from a position of strength

Last summer, Walsall released no fewer than 11 players and welcomed 12 new faces over the course of the transfer window.

Now, Walsall are heading into the next campaign with 15 players already under contract, a figure which will increase to 18 if Jackson Smith, Tom Knowles and Joe Foulkes agree fresh terms.

Mat Sadler described the upcoming summer transfer window as a “tweak” job rather than an overhaul, and the squad in which he has assembled provides them with a strong platform to build from.

Owen Evans, Joe Riley, Rollin Menayese and Aramide Oteh will all leave the club, none of which particularly come as a great surprise.