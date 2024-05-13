Mat Sadler hoping to repeat Walsall loan market success
Mat Sadler is confident that Walsall can repeat their effectiveness in the loan market next season.
Plus
Published
Freddie Draper, who spent the first half of the season on loan from Lincoln City, scored 10 goals before his January recall.
Meanwhile, the likes of David Okagbue, Emmanuel Adegboyega, Ross Tierney and Josh Gordon also impressed and Sadler is hopeful those successes will put them in a good position to attract players again in the summer.