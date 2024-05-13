Former Walsall boss Frank Sibley dies aged 76

Sibley, who began his career as a player with Queens Park Rangers, went on to manage the Rs for a season.

After leaving Loftus Road he had a brief stint a manager at the Saddlers.

He later returned to QPR as caretaker manager and as part of the coaching staff under Gerry Francis in the 1990s.

Sibley was diagnosed with Parkinson's back in 2004 - and QPR confirmed his death with a statement on their website on Monday morning.

And in a post on social media, the Saddlers paid their tributes.