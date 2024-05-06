Siggi Eyjolfsson hails former Walsall boss as 'biggest influence' on career

Eyjolfsson was plucked from Icelandic outfit IA Akranes in the winter of 1999. He famously scored the Saddlers’ third goal as they beat Oldham Athletic 3-1 at Bescot to achieve promotion to the First Division.

Despite totting up just 25 appearances during his 18 months in the West Midlands, Eyjolfsson was in awe of how Graydon operated as a manager.

“I thought Ray was the best coach I had during my career,” he revealed. “He was an excellent teacher and was respectful, hard-working and very disciplined.

“Ray was also very good tactically and managed to get the best out of every single player.”